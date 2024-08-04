Actress Amanda Abbington, who is at the centre of complaints about the behaviour of a Strictly Come Dancing professional, was allegedly sent a death threat.

The Sun reported the Sherlock star was sent an email warning her she would “die on stage” unless she retracts her complaint about dancer Giovanni Pernice, whom she was partnered with on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023.

Abbington is currently starring in When It Happens To You at the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park, and police say they were called to a theatre in the area on Friday afternoon.

Actress Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice | BBC

A statement from the Metropolitan Police to the PA news agency said: “Police were called at around 4pm on Friday August 2 by a staff member at a theatre in Finsbury Park following receipt of an alleged malicious communication. There have been no arrests, inquiries are ongoing.”

Abbington made a formal complaint about Pernice’s teaching methods after she left the BBC One show, citing at the time “medical” and “personal” reasons. The TV and theatre star told The Sunday Times in July that the aftermath had been “really brutal”, and she had received “death threats and rape threats”.

Abbington later alleged she was subject to “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” and a “toxic environment” while on the programme. Last month she revealed that she and her daughter had received death and rape threats after she left the programme, seemingly from Strictly fans.

Pernice, who will not compete on Strictly this year, rejects “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”, and believes he will be cleared by a BBC review.

Abbington’s representatives and the theatre have been approached for comment.