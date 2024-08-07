Love Island star Maura Higgins split from her boyfriend, Hollywood stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton in March of this year, she was first spotted looking close with Pete Wicks at the Pride of Britain Awards last year.

They have now been seen together at the Broadwick Soho hotel in London and a source told The Sun that “Maura had been sitting on the terrace with friends for an hour before Pete arrived.

“After they’d sat there for a while Maura went in for a long kiss with Pete. It wasn’t the kind of kiss you’d give a friend, it was very passionate.

“Maura and Pete seemed to be really into each other and kept looking into each other’s eyes before kissing again a number of times.

“When it got dark they moved into the hotel’s Flute bar and Pete sat with his arm around Maura all evening.

“They were all over each other. They looked totally in love and weren’t trying to hide it from anyone.”

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating and is he related to Joe Wicks? | Getty

After Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins were seen at the Pride of Britain Awards, they were also spotted together at the TV Bafta Awards in May of this year. In March 2024, Maura split from her boyfriend Bobby Holland Hanton, the couple had holidayed together in Ibiza but now no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Pete Wicks, who will be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing this year, has previously dated Megan McKenna and was seen getting close to former EastEnders star Danille Harold when he flew to Australia to support his best friend Sam Thompson who won I’m A Celebrity.

When the news was announced that he would be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, Pete said: “Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying. But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I'm genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Although Pete shares his surname with fitness coach and TV presenter Joe Wicks and there has been plenty of speculation online, the pair are not related.