Sheridan Smith reveals ADHD diagnosis at age 42 - symptoms and treatment explained

The actress revealed she was recently diagnosed with ADHD in an interview with Vogue.
David George
By David George
2 minutes ago
Actress Sheridan Smith. (Picture: Getty Images for Sky)Actress Sheridan Smith. (Picture: Getty Images for Sky)
Actress Sheridan Smith. (Picture: Getty Images for Sky)

Actress and singer Sheridan Smith has revealed that she has been diagnosed with ADHD.

In an interview with Vogue, the 42-year-old spoke openly about her diagnosis - and said it has helped her "make sense of a lot of things". ADHD is a condition that affects people's behaviour - typically their ability to focus on a task and causing restlessness.

She described the impact her condition had has making her "overanalyse" things, to the extent of not replying to messages on WhatsApp because she doesn't know quite what to say.

Over the past few months, a number of celebrities have talked about their own experience with ADHD. Like Smith, radio presenter Sam Thompson was not diagnosed until later in life, and explained how his ADHD made his timekeeping "terrible".

Loose Women presenter Denise Welch was not diagnosed until she was in her late 50s, and in her case experienced significant fatigue. She said: "I know energy levels fall as you get older, but I'm so tired at the moment. I'm exhausted, even things I'm looking forward to doing, I can't be bothered to do, I just want to lie in bed."

SYMPTOMS OF ADHD

Having a short attention span and being easily distracted

Making careless mistakes – for example, in schoolwork

Appearing forgetful or losing things

Being unable to stick to tasks that are tedious or time-consuming

Appearing to be unable to listen to or carry out instructions

Constantly changing activity or task

Having difficulty organising tasks

Being unable to sit still, especially in calm or quiet surroundings

Constantly fidgeting

Being unable to concentrate on tasks

Excessive physical movement

Excessive talking

Being unable to wait their turn

Acting without thinking

Interrupting conversations

Little or no sense of danger

When it comes to treating ADHD, there are five different medicines that can be prescribed - methylphenidate, lisdexamfetamine, dexamfetamine, atomoxetine and guanfacine. These medicines are not a permanent cure for ADHD but may help someone with the condition concentrate better, be less impulsive, feel calmer and learn new skills.

