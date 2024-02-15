SYMPTOMS OF ADHD

Having a short attention span and being easily distracted

Making careless mistakes – for example, in schoolwork

Appearing forgetful or losing things

Being unable to stick to tasks that are tedious or time-consuming

Appearing to be unable to listen to or carry out instructions

Constantly changing activity or task

Having difficulty organising tasks

Being unable to sit still, especially in calm or quiet surroundings

Constantly fidgeting

Being unable to concentrate on tasks

Excessive physical movement

Excessive talking

Being unable to wait their turn

Acting without thinking

Interrupting conversations

Little or no sense of danger