Speculation had been growing about Adele’s engagement to sports agent Rich Paul and it would seem that Adele has now confirmed they are getting married at her residency in Munich.

When she saw a sign in the audience at her Munich residency which read: “Will you marry me?” Adele said: 'I can't marry you because I'm already getting married!' When she kicked off her residency in Munich, the celebrated singer had said: What's going on in my personal life? Nothing because I've been getting ready for this”

The Sun reported that Adele and sports agent Rich Paul had got engaged last month and a source told them, “Rich planned for the proposal to be in her hometown, and gave her an incredible four carat diamond ring.

“They celebrated with champagne at Chiltern Firehouse the following evening.”

The news of Adele and Rich Paul's engagement comes after speculation that seemed to indicate that the couple were already married. Their wedding union was reportedly confirmed in November last year at her best friend Alan Carr’s comedy show in Los Angeles, with audience members confirming the news to Deuxmoi.

“One fan wrote: "I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience.

“Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted 'I did'."

How much is Adele worth compared to Rich Paul?

According to The Sunday Times Rich List 2024, Adele has a net worth of £170 million. The Sunday Times reported that “Her music sales and touring proceeds are channelled into Melted Stone Ltd, among her other companies, and we calculate that her wealth has increased by £5 million over the past year, driven by the residency and a documentary.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rich Paul reportedly has a net worth of $120 million and is the founder of Klutch Sports Group, which has represented some of the biggest names in basketball, including LeBron James.

Adele’s son Angelo was born in October 2012, his father is charity executive Simon Konecki. The couple started dating in 2011, secretly married in 2018 and split in 2019.