Adele lost her rag with a Las Vegas heckler who shouted “Pride sucks”

Adele confronted a heckler during her Las Vegas residency after they appeared to shout “Pride sucks”.

The British star, 36, was in the middle of her Weekends With Adele show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace when she told the audience member to “shut up”.

In a video, widely circulated on social media, the Someone Like You singer said: “What was that? Did you just say Pride sucks? Did you come to my f****** show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f****** stupid? Don’t be so f****** ridiculous. If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up, all right.”

The singer from London, whose Las Vegas residency ends in November, was cheered by the audience.