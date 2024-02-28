Adele has postponed the March dates of her Las Vegas residency due to illness. Photo by Getty.

Adele has postponed the March dates of her Las Vegas residency due to illness.

The singer apologised to her fans for the “inconvenience” in a post on her official Instagram page, explaining how she had not fully recovered after falling ill at the end of the last series of her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” the 35-year-old said on social media, as she postponed five weekends in March. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.

“And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date.”

Adele said she will “miss you like mad” but her team were “already working out the details” and fans should expect more information shortly.

It marks the second time the London-born star has postponed Las Vegas show dates. In January last year she announced, in an emotional last-minute message on social media, that the show was “not ready”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adele is expected to return for the last five scheduled Weekends With Adele shows in May and June. It comes after the Someone Like You singer announced a string of open-air shows in Europe, taking to the stage in a bespoke arena in Munich, Germany, for four nights in August.