What is Adele's setlist for Las Vegas residency? Songs she could play at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
and live on Freeview channel 276
The final leg of 'Weekends With Adele' is currently underway, with the “Hello” singer set to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas until June 2024. The acclaimed residency originally began in November 2022, after it was postponed due to the pandemic.
Rather than embarking on a world tour to promote her 2021 album '30', Adele announced her first-ever concert residency titled 'Weekends with Adele'. The 35-year-old singer from London sold all 132,000 tickets for the final leg of the Las Vegas shows.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Following her residency, Adele will be playing ten concerts at a bespoke arena in Munich. Tickets for the Munich Open Air Arena shows have gone on sale after millions of fans rushed to register for pre-sale.
But what songs can fans expect to hear at Adele's concerts? Here's everything you need to know.
What is Adele's setlist for Las Vegas residency?
The final leg of Adela's concert residency kicked off on January 19. According to Setlist.fm, the singer-songwriter has played the following songs:
- Hello (with "To Be Loved" piano intro)
- Easy on Me
- Turning Tables
- Take It All
- I Drink Wine
- Water Under the Bridge
- Send My Love (to Your New Lover)
- Oh My God
- One and Only
- Don't You Remember
- Rumour Has It
- Skyfall
- Hometown Glory
- Love in the Dark
- Cry Your Heart Out
- Set Fire to the Rain
- When We Were Young
- Hold On
- Someone Like You
- Rolling in the Deep
- Love Is a Game
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.