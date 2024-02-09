Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The final leg of 'Weekends With Adele' is currently underway, with the “Hello” singer set to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas until June 2024. The acclaimed residency originally began in November 2022, after it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Rather than embarking on a world tour to promote her 2021 album '30', Adele announced her first-ever concert residency titled 'Weekends with Adele'. The 35-year-old singer from London sold all 132,000 tickets for the final leg of the Las Vegas shows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following her residency, Adele will be playing ten concerts at a bespoke arena in Munich. Tickets for the Munich Open Air Arena shows have gone on sale after millions of fans rushed to register for pre-sale.

But what songs can fans expect to hear at Adele's concerts? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Adele's setlist for Las Vegas residency?

The final leg of Adela's concert residency kicked off on January 19. According to Setlist.fm, the singer-songwriter has played the following songs:

Hello (with "To Be Loved" piano intro)

Easy on Me

Turning Tables

Take It All

I Drink Wine

Water Under the Bridge

Send My Love (to Your New Lover)

Oh My God

One and Only

Don't You Remember

Rumour Has It

Skyfall

Hometown Glory

Love in the Dark

Cry Your Heart Out

Set Fire to the Rain

When We Were Young

Hold On

Someone Like You

Rolling in the Deep

Love Is a Game

Adele will perform at the Vegas venue every Friday and Saturday night from January 19 through the end of March

Adele Las Vegas residency dates 2024