Lorraine Kelly welcomed her first grandchild over the weekend.

The TV host, 64, has a lot to celebrate after welcoming her first child and being named the highest paid daytime presenter. Lorraine Kelly’s only daughter Rosie Kelly Smith gave birth to Baby Billie on August 29. Granny shared the happy news with fans on her Instagram.

The Lorraine host was also named as the highest paid daytime presenter. According to The Mirror, Lorraine Kelly earned over ‘£500,000' for presenting 99 episodes out of 173 of the series.

The TV star’s net worth has reportedly risen to £4 million after the assets for her company Albatel included £3.1million cash, according to latest accounts. The publication explained: “TV star was reported to have paid tax £108,000 in 2023 which suggests she may have earned £568,000.”

This means she is paid more than her ITV Daytime show colleagues including, Alison Hammond and Ruth Langsford. Fans have often commented on how many holidays Lorraine Kelly has and called for the show to be re-named after so many other presenters appear on the series.

Over the summer holidays whilst Lorraine has been away Christine Lampard, Ranvir Singh and even Joel Dommett have presented the early morning show. However, Lorraine Kelly was back on screens on Monday morning (September 2) discussing her daughter's baby news.

