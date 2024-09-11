Joel Dommett is set to host the National Television Awards for the fourth year in a row tonight. The ceremony is being held at London’s O2 arena and celebrates great British television over the past year.

Lorraine Kelly has already explained why she won’t be attending the awards night which will air from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX. TV shows including Fool me Once, Baby Reindeer and EastEnders as well as Alison Hammond, Michelle Keegan and Ant and Dec are all on the shortlist but who will be crowned the winner. I have already listed my predicted winners of the night. But for now let's take a look at the stars walking the red carpet.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks were the first to arrive and both looked sharp in their suits. The Made in Chelsea star revealed on This Morning earlier today that the pair will be working the red carpet tonight and finding out all the backstage gossip.

Broadcaster Ashley James wore a very risque, strapless floral dress with see-through skirt. Call the Midwife actress Helen George also went with a revealing black midi dress whilst co-star Laura Main opted for a more demure, cutesy style white dress.

Cat Deeley looked sensational in a one-shoulder Grecian style red dress as she walked the red carpet with co-host Ben Shepard. I’m presuming the invite said dress code black tie but I don’t think Vicky McClure, Megan Cusack and Jessie Wallace needed to take it so literal - it’s not Halloween yet.

Actress Natalie Simpson has a fashion faux pas moment as she arrives wearing the same dress as a guest attending. Charlotte Dawson was giving white peacock vibes with extreme train. Man of the night Joel Dommett was overshadowed by stunning wife Hannah Cooper in a gold cut-out dress.

Watch the National Television Awards on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm on Wednesday (September 11).

