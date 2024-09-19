Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A social media darling has revealed she is quitting one of her jobs to spend more time with her family.

Stacey Solomon has worked as an ambassador for InTheStyle since 2021 but has said she has ‘shot her last collection’ for the company.

The 34-year-old star, who is a regular on Loose Women and many other TV shows, said her five children mean she needs to reset her work-home life balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "Today has been a wonderful but emotional day as I shot my LAST EVER collection for InTheStyle. I have loved every single second of being able to design & create clothing with the most incredible team & literally bring my dreams to life.

"Throughout this year I’ve thought a lot about work/family balance & things that have needed to be prioritised. So I’ve decided to say goodbye to In The Style and other things so that I can give more of myself back to my family.”

"We wanted to end on a high, so this last collection has every bit of love we could possibly give it & it only felt right to end it in my favourite season."

Stacey, who first found fame as a singer on The X Factor, is married to Joe Swash and the pair are thought to be worth about £5m, with Stacey’s earning’s making up the lion’s share. She regularly gives her fans insights into her life at Pickle Cottage, such as revealing her Halloween door display for this year, as she did this week.