Stacey Solomon has revealed her new look Halloween door and fans are loving it.

TV presenter Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to share a first look at her Halloween door.

The Sort Your Life Out host, 34, started the now annual tradition a few years ago, creating a stunning Halloween themed doorway However, she has shared that it is a bit early. Stacey usually unveils her Halloween doorway the first week in October, so it does feel a bit too early.

The video clip shows the Pickle Cottage doorway covered in autumnal red roses, gold skeletons, black and gold gold pumpkins and a huge black cauldron complete with spooky smoke machine. Stacey’s young children appear in the video looking very pleased with mummy’s hard work.

Taking to social media along with the video Stacey explained how she created the look without spending a fortune. She wrote the caption: “The Halloween Door - One of my favourite traditions. Seeing the kids come home from school and get so excited is my favourite.

“Literally so proud of this years door, made from branches I scavenged off the side of the road, a cauldron I made from a bucket, skeletons I’ve collected over the years (other than Shazza on the door she’s new)

“And some pumpkins from our neighbour farmer Scott! And the best front door friend ever @emlouflowers who is as crazy as me & she’s my partner in crime in helping me make what’s in my head come to life.

I know it’s very early this year but I actually needed to finish it before our Halloween event here on Thursday. I need no excuses to start early though, I’m so glad it gets to stay up a little longer & I have an actual excuse!”

The TV star recently won the best Factual Entertainment award for Sort Your Life out at the National Television Awards. The new series is set to launch very soon but the exact date has not yet been confirmed.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

