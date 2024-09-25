Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kelly Brook was a special guest on Wednesday’s Loose Women.

Straight off the back of starring in ‘Race Across The World’ Kelly Brook was a special guest on Wednesday's Loose Women. The former glamour model, 44, starred on the BBC One series along with husband Jeremy Parisi.

Kelly Wednesday's panel of Loose ladies consisted of Charlene White, Denise Welch and Brenda Edwards. Discussing the topic of ‘Do you keep your past from your partner?’

The TV presenter explained that she has spoken to her husband about her ex-boyfriends. She then explained about a particular actor who she previously dated that was very protective of her.

Kelly Brook said: For example I got invited to one of those Sean Combs - Puff Daddy parties many many years ago and my boyfriend at the time said ‘you're not going to that.

“He was a very well known actor that had been in the industry for a very long time and I was taking it as him being very possessive and controlling and not wanting me to go and have fun.

And I was like ‘why can't I go everyone’s gonna be there everyone goes to these parties. He said you're not going’ and nothing more was said about it and I didn’t go.”

Denise Welch interjected “he was looking after ya.” As Kelly Brook agreed “he was looking after me.” Charlene White then explained that for legal reasons she needs to say that Sean Combs has denied all charges.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was recently charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

Kelly didn’t say who the Hollywood actor was but during the noughties she dated Transporter actor Jason Statham (1998-2004) and later Titanic actor Billy Zane.

