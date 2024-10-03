Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A singer has died, weeks after falling ill while on tour and suffering a stroke and multiple organ failure.

Veteran South African gospel artist Solomon Molokoane, better known as Solly Moholo to his fans, has died at the age of 65, his management has announced.

The award-winning musician became ill while on a music tour in Botswana last month and had been in hospital ever since. He died on Wednesday (October 2). Announcing his death, his management said he would be fondly remembered for the "healing music he gave us over the years".

The statement read: "It is with great sadness that we are informing you on behalf of the Molokoane family, that is Solly Moholo's family, that our beloved legend ‘Solly Moholo’ has sadly passed on. He passed on 2nd October 2024 whilst in hospital."

In September, after Moholo became poorly, team said he had suffered a stroke and was experiencing multiple organ failure. At that time, his family launched a public appeal for help in raising funds to cover his medical costs.

Moholo was known for hits such as Die poppe sal dans, Ka letsatsi labofelo, Tsoha Jonase and many others. He had a career spanning more than 20 years, and rose to fame in the early 2000s. He would go on to became a household name in South African traditional gospel music.

Fellow gospel singers, friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late gospel star as news of his death broke. "He has left an indelible mark in the industry with his soulful gospel music [and] energetic live performances," said the public broadcaster SABC.

The African National Congress (ANC) described Moholo as a true icon in the South African music industry. ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula posted: "His powerful voice, passion for spreading the word of God, and dedication to uplifting the spirits of many through his music will forever be remembered.

Fellow singer Dr Winnie Mashaba, who knew him personally, wrote: “I was very young and clueless about the music industry. My mom handed me over to Malome Solly Moholo, he trained me and guided me throughout. It’s so painful to say Rest In Peace MalomeSollyUntil we meet again on the other side of the world.”

Moholo’s family has requested privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one and prepare for his burial.