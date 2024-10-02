Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reality star Gemma Collins has told fans she ‘nearly died’ when she was on holiday in Venice with her fiancé Rami Hawash.

The Only Way is Essex star Collins has suffered a huge allergic reaction after being stung by a wasp while enjoying a romantic getaway to Venice in Italy with her husband-to-be. She took to Instagram to tell her 2.2 million fans about her apparent brush with death as she posted a video of herself desperately applying ice to her tongue which had swelled up.

In the post she wrote: "I NEARLY DIED …..My tongue swelled so quick thank god @rami_hawash_ acted so quick THANK GOD and the hotel was amazing and a HUGE THANK YOU TO THE HOSPITAL IN VENICE AND ALL INVOLVED."

Her video also showed the emergency services arriving by boat as gondolas rocked at the waterside. A philosophical Collins chose to see the best of the situation, however. She added: "And OF COURSE I always say there is a reason for everything and this was my answer ….. Wasp is the powerful female warrior and shamanic healer, prompting us to take a good look at our lives and ask if we are fighting the good fight. If you are stung by Wasp, it’s her way of saying, ‘Wake up! Do your spiritual work!"

Gemma Collins has said she 'nearly died' after she was stung by a wasp while on holiday in Venice. Photo by Instagram/@GemmaCollins. | Instagram/@GemmaCollins

Her fans took to the comments section to wish her well, and also share their similar experiences. One said: “Oh my gosh!!! How were you so calm?! Hope you’re okay now!” One other added: “I stung on my neck years ago I couldn't breath and passed out my hubby at the time just left me there I woke a while later luckily I was OK.”

She also had well wishes from famous friends. Singing duo Jedward wrote: “What a terrifying experience! Thank god the ambulance arrived! Those wasps ain’t gonna kill the GC” Hawash also commented: “It was really shocking to see love you. Get practicing your spiritual work.”

Some people, did however, accuse Collins of being “dramatic”. One questioned: “and you’d film it all if you were dying” Another fan, however, came to her defence. They said: “Why are people questioning why record… you created a reality tv star, this is what you wanted them to do. Hope you’re ok @gemmacollins amazing reflection on the queen wasp.”