A reality TV star’s son is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a train and lay by the tracks for seven hours.

Helen Dowsley's son Drew is reported to have been hit by a train during a mental health episode. He was discovered by emergency services next to the track around seven hours after the accident.

Dowsley is a make-up artist who has worked on a number of noteable Australian reality shows such as The Bachelor, Farmer Wants A Wife and The Masked Singer. Throughout her career, she has made friends with many actors, and they are now doing what they can to support her.

Abbie Chatfield, who is a TV host and a panellist on The Masked Singer Australia, has spoken about her “beautiful friend” online. The 29-year-old media personality took to Instagram in tears to explain Drew had been suffering a psychotic episode for a number of days before the train incident, but was unable to access any help.

She claimed: “He presented in hospital, but was turned away because he had not yet harmed himself or others. That night he went in front of a train and is severely injured.”

She said that Drew has undergone multiple operations in a Sydney hospital, and has suffered many injuries. “Helen's son has shattered his spine, he has lost his left hand, his right hand is very badly damaged, he has got bleeding on the brain and many many more injuries,” she added.

Describing the make-up artist as “the most generous and beautiful woman”, Chatfield went on to say that Dowsley always took care of everyone on set of TV shows she worked on.

Dowsley, who is a mum of two, has also worked with some global superstars including singer Ed Sheeran.

Dowsley’s family friend Victoria St John has also set up a GoFundMe page, called Support for Drew and Helen Dowsley: A Call for Compassion, to support her friend. Money is being asked for to help her with medical and legal expenses she is now incurring as she commutes daily from her home in the Southern Highlands to Sydney to be by Drew's side. The distance is around 90 minutes by car.

On the page she wrote: “We are reaching out to rally support for our dear friend Helen Dowsley and her son, Drew, who recently experienced a devastating accident. Drew was struck by a train in a tragic incident that could have been avoided. She added: “He has shown remarkable resilience, surviving despite severe injuries. The road to recovery will be long and challenging, both physically and mentally. This unimaginable situation has placed immense strain on Helen and her family.”

She then praised Dowsley, who she said also cares for her 95-year-old mum, for being “kind-hearted and selfless” and a woman who “always lifts others with her positivity”. She went on: “She is the one who counsels us through our life dramas on set, and now it's our turn to stand by her and Drew.”

A fundraising target of $50,000 (around £38,000) has been set on the page. The GoFundMe campaign has since been shared by many of the stars who have worked with Dowsey including Carla From Bankstown, Alex Nation and Brittney Weldon. It has raised more than $30,000 (around £22,000) from well wishers in the first 24 hours.

Several comments have been left on the page in support of Dowsley, including one from a mum who has experienced something similar. Michelle Roberts wrote: “Hi Helen, my heart is breaking for you. My son did the same thing 2.5 years ago and although he was lucky not to sustain physical injuries like your son, the ongoing mental health battle continues. Make sure you look after you so you have the strength to help Drew. Sending all my positive vibes for a positive outcome for you both.”

Another mum, Maddy Wells, wrote: “From one mum to another. Sending my love to you and your baby (doesn't matter how big they get, they're still our babies x)”

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.