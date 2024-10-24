Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alex Jones and Roman Kemp will host The One Show and be joined by celebrity guests.

On Thursday's episode (October 24) of The One Show the BBC One presenters will be joined by actors Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple to talk about the latest Marvel movie Venom. The football father and son duo Harry Redknapp and Jamie Redknapp will also appear on the show to chat about football and their family’s obsession with the game.

Who is Jamie Redknapp married to?

Jamie Redknapp is married to Swedish model Frida Andersson-Lourie (Redknapp), 40, but what else do we know about her? The couple met in 2019 and married in 2021 just weeks before she gave birth to their son. She was previously married to American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.

Do they have children?

Frida also has five children - four whom she shares with her ex-husband and one with Jamie. The footballer also has two older sons Charley and Beau with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The couple often share photos on Instagram of their blended family cooking and holidaying altogether.

Who is Louise Redknapp dating now?

Jamie was married to Louise Redknapp for 20 years (2008-2019). Louise started dating Drew Michael in October 2023 after they were pictured together in London. The singer and the CEO of a British defence technology company were recently snapped together at the Pride of Britain Awards.

