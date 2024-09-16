The Primetime Emmy Awards is a night to celebrate all the best television programmes over the past year. The perfect opportunity for the A-List celebrities to get dressed up in their finest and pay thousands of dollars for the best stylist’s - so why do so many get it oh so wrong.

Shogun actress Anna Sawai wowed in a stunning strapless red Vera Wang dress as she accepted her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award. The Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez opted for an elegant halter neck Ralph Lauren dress.

The Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston shined like a star in a glitzy silver bandeau dress by Oscar de la Renta. Juno Temple looked worlds away from her St Trinians style days as she wore a figure hugging orange dress and embraced her natural curls.

Holland Taylor looked demure in a simple cream suit whilst her partner Sarah Paulson opted for a bold blue dress with a black train and bow detail. Brie Larson may have been wearing a navy blue dress from Chanel but the retro style didn't suit her at all. Kristin Scott Thomas was another outfit that didn't quite work as she wore a shapeless lilac dress with gold shoes and bag, paired with blue drop earrings and pale pink opera gloves.

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race know how to work the catwalk but they don’t need to make a statement on the red carpet. Plane Jane almost fell out of her dress whilst Nymphia Wind dressed looked like a cross between a bug and the inside of a flower. Reservation Dogs actress Devery Jacobs white suit with tulle detail looked awful. And whilst Baby Reindeer actress Jessica Gunning won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, her black dress with floral neckline was just a no from me.

