The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards was hosted by Schitt's Creek father and son duo Eugene and Dan Levy.

The Emmy awards ceremony was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday September 15. The biggest winners of the night was Disney’s drama series Shogun, The Bear and Baby Reindeer.

The actor and comedian Lamorne Morris won his first Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for FX TV series Fargo . In his acceptance speech the actor, 41, thanked his mother and said: “She’s been my biggest champion,” and his daughter saying “I told you I would do it”.

Who is Lamorne Morris?

Lamorne Morris was born in Chicago on August 14 1983. Some people may know him as State Trooper Whitley "Witt" Farr in the fifth season of Fargo. However, many fans know him for his role as Winston Bishop in Fox’s comedy series New Girl.

The actor wasn’t originally meant to be in the TV series which also starred Zoey Deschanel. Actor Damon Wayans Jr.'s starred as Coach in the pilot episode but due to scheduling conflict he was forced to quit the series which led to producers bringing Lamorne Morris in as Winston.

Lamorne Morris has also starred in the movies Bloodshot, Gamenight and Jumanji: The Next Level. And is the host of the ‘The Lamorning After’ podcast series.

Is Lamorne Morris and does he have any children?

Lamorne Morris is currently single, but does have a young daughter, Lily from a previous relationship. He has often shares snaps of the two of them on his social media accounts.

What is Lamorne Morris net worth?

Lamorne Morris has an estimated net worth of £4 million.

