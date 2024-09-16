Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedy Series The Bear took home three accolades from the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Primetime Emmy Awards was hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy at the Peacock Theatre in LA on Sunday evening (September 15). A whole host of celebrities turned out for the awards with the biggest winners of the night being Disney’s drama series Shogun.

The comedy series The Bear also took home three accolades. Jeremy Allen White won the Lead Actor in a Comedy series, co-star Liza Colón-Zayas took home the best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won the best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the second year in a row. However, fans were outraged as The Bear lost out to Hacks for best Outstanding Comedy Series.

Jeremy Allen White, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Liza ColÃ³n-Zayas, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "The Bear" | Getty Images

Who is Ebon Moss-Bachrach?

Two time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach, 47, was born in New York March 19, 1977. He is best known for playing restaurant manager Richie Jerimovich in the Disney comedy series The Bear.

Before starring in the comedy series Ebon Moss-Bachrach had roles in Girls and the movie Punisher (TV series). The first season of The Punisher was released in 2017 and also stars The Bear actor Jon Bernthal.

He is set to play The Thing in the new Fantastic Four film set to be released in 2025. Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards the actor explained that he had to shave his iconic beard off due to the role as The Thing. He said: “I’m clean shaven these days and doing a lot of motion capture on this film.”

Is Ebon Moss-Bachrach and does he have any children?

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is married to Ukrainian photographer Yelena Yemchuk and the couple share two daughters together. It's not known when the couple tied the knot but they have reportedly been together since the nineties.

What is Ebon Moss-Bachrach net worth?

The actor has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

