The 76th Emmy Awards are just around the corner, roughly nine months after the last celebration of the best television.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards night will take place on Sunday (15 September) at 8 p.m. Eastern and is being shown live on ABC, which is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers. Last year's Hollywood strikes delayed the show's 75th edition until January, when “Succession” and “The Bear” dominated the show.

The Emmys can be streamed live through live TV streaming services that include ABC in their lineup, like Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. For those without the service, the show will be streaming Monday on Hulu.

The Emmys are watchable in dozens of countries. The Television Academy website has a handy list of broadcasters and in some instances, air times. You can access that at https://www.emmys.com/watch.

“Live from E!” will begin airing its red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. Eastern on the cable network E!. Laverne Cox, the first transgender person to receive an Emmy nomination, will host the coverage along with comedian Heather McMahan and E! News' Keltie Knight. People magazine and Entertainment Weekly will also host a live red carpet show on their websites and YouTube, also starting at 6 p.m.

Father-son actor duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who are both previous Emmy winners for “Schitt’s Creek,” will host in a ceremony producers have said will lean into nostalgia and reunite actors from older popular television shows. Singer Jelly Roll is slated to perform during the “In Memoriam” segment, while other stars set to present include Selena Gomez, Nicola Coughlan, Katy Bates, Jimmy Kimmel and Colin Farrell.