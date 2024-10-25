Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The TV presenters are set to be joined by celebrity guests the Sugababes and Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood for Friday's instalment of the show. The Strictly star will be chatting about the Halloween festivities they have planned for Saturday night whereas the Sugababes will be talking about their new tour.

Why did the Sugababes split?

The girl-group was formed back in 1998 with the original lineup of singers Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy. However the band went through a few changes over the years the group kept its name but the lineup looked a lot different before finally returning to the original in 2021. So what exactly happened with the Sugababes?

Suagbabes debut hit was ‘Overload’ (2000) not long after the girl group found chart success Siobhán Donaghy left a year later. She was replaced with Heidi Range after she left rival girlband Atomic Kitten in 1999. They went on to continue their chart success with singles ‘Round Round’, ‘Push the Button’ and ‘Freak Like Me’ which was their first number one single.

Mutya Buena left the group in 2005 after the birth of her daughter, citing postnatal depression and the group's hectic schedule as reasons for her departure. She was replaced with Amelle Berrabah. Just a few years later the only original member of the group Keisha Buchanan was reportedly fired in 2009. Jade Ewen briefly joined the group before they eventually split.

According to reports there were a lot of fallouts backstage and eventually the band split in 2011. The OG lineup confirmed they were getting back together and performed at Glastonbury in 2022.

The good news for fans is that after a successful comeback the Sugababes are going back on tour across the UK and Ireland which kicks off on November 22. Tickets are available to buy via Ticketmaster now - run don’t want as these will sell out fast.

