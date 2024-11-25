Emotional tributes have been paid to a man who was thought to be the world’s oldest professional footballer.

Graham Bailey died on Friday, November 15 at the ripe old age of 104. The former Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town star turned pro when he was just 17 years old - in 1937.

Born in Shropshire, he first signed for Huddersfield in August 1936, and when the Second World War broke out in 1939, he would work 12-hour shifts manufacturing at Brook Motors before heading to Leeds Road, training in the dark.

Starting his career as a centre-back, he became known for his versatility and spent most of his time as a full-back, capable of playing on either side of the pitch. He signed for Sheffield United in 1948, before retiring from football in 1950.

Former Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United player Graham Bailey has died age 104. | Huddersfield Town

Writing Bailey’s obituary, writer Lee Morris said: “While he spent 12 years at Leeds Road, much of that time was spoiled by the Second World War and in the end, Bailey only played in the Football League for the club for one season, playing 33 times during the 1946/47 season as Huddersfield Town finished 20th in Division One.

“That season, Bailey was part of the squad that travelled to Copenhagen in December 1946. He enjoyed the trip, perhaps a little too much as he later recalled how he lost a shoe, and then on another occasion how the team visited a local brewery hours before a game against a Copenhagen Combination side.”

A Huddersfield Town tribute, posted to Facebook, read: “All at the club have been saddened to learn of the death of Graham Bailey, who passed last week at the age of 104. A full-back for Town in the 1930s and 40s throughout World Ward Two, Bailey also went on to represent Sheffield United.

“Once a Terrier, always a Terrier.”