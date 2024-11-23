Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football club has led gut-wrenching tributes to one of their stars - who died after collapsing on the pitch.

Egyptian defensive midfielder Mohamed Shawky collapsed on the pitch during a league match last week. The 26-year-old was playing for second-tier side Kafr El Sheikh SC in Egypt in a game against Kazazeen.

The player dropped to the ground and medics rushed to his aid - transferring him to Zarqa Central Hospital for further treatment. But despite being placed on life support the footballer did not recover, and died on Tuesday, November 19.

According to the Damietta Health Affairs Directorate, Shawky’s heart stopped while on a ventilator in intensive care, confirming that he suffered a cardiac arrest during the match at the Zarqa Stadium.

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Shawky died after collapsing on the pitch during a league match. | Kafr El Sheikh SC

In a statement, Shawky’s club Kafr El Sheikh SC said: “To Allah, we belong, and to him, we shall return. The eye is for tears, the heart is for grieving, and we are for grieving your parting, and we say only what pleases Allah, and to him we shall return.

“To Allah what he gives, and to Allah what he takes away, and to him everything is for an appointed purpose. Goodbye, Mohamed Shawky.”

African football giants Al Ahly also offered their condolences, with club president Mahmoud Al-Khatib adding that the 12-time CAF Champions League winners were in “mourning”. He said: “Captain Mahmoud Al-Khatib, members of the board of directors, the executive management, and the sports sectors mourn with deep sorrow the passing of Mohamed Shawky, a player of Kafr El Sheikh Club.

“The board of directors of Al-Ahly extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the player’s family and loved ones. May God have mercy on the deceased, admit him to his vast paradise, and inspire the honourable family with patience and solace. We belong to God, and to him we shall return.”