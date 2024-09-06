The mother of a footballer who died after collapsing on the pitch has revealed her son’s cause of death.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uruguayan star Juan Izquierdo died after he collapsed during a Copa Libertadores match last month. The Nacional player was just 27 when he died.

Izquierdo, who played as a centre-back for his club, was playing in the round of 16 knockout match against Sao Paulo. Medics rushed to his aid and he was taken to hospital, but died shortly after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juan Izquierdo, 27, had died five days after he collapsed on the pitch during a match in Sao Paulo. | AFP via Getty Images

His death sparked tributes from around the world, and now his mother, Sandra Viana, has thanked those who offered their condolences. She also gave further insight into the footballer’s sudden death.

Speaking to Sport890, she said: “We wanted to know what caused the arrhythmia because Juan had never had heart problems. The doctors studied the case and told us that he had caught a virus. He had only complained of having swollen lymph nodes.

“The doctors told us that the virus had lodged in his heart, and that the impact of the match and the high pace had caused the arrhythmia. That's what the cardiologists and neurologists told me.”

Cardiac arrhythmia, according to the NHS, is the term for an abnormal heart rhythm. This means the heart could beat too quickly, too slowly, or at an irregular rhythm.

Izquierdo had welcomed his second child just days before the match. Last week, hundreds of supporters came out for his funeral - including players from opposing team Sao Paulo.