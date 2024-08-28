Juan Izquierdo died at the age of 27. | AFP via Getty Images

Neymar has led tributes to the deceased Juan Izquierdo.

Brazilian footballing icon Neymar has led his national compatriots in tribute following the death of Juan Izquierdo, who died at the age of 27 - just five days after he collapsed on a football pitch during a Copa Libertadores game between Club Nacional de Football and Sao Paulo last Thursday.

The former Barcelona and PSG ace posted a black and white photo of Izquierdo on his official Instagram page, with a caption of [translated from Portuguese]: “Lot of strengths to the family and friends.”

Plenty of other South American footballers followed in Neymar’s wake, including former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino and Real Madrid wide man Rodrygo. In particular, Rodrygo wrote: “A very sad moment in football. I wish Juan Izquierdo's family, friends and team-mates much strength. May God bless them all... my deepest condolences.”

The incident took place on August 22. Izquierdo fell to the ground and was immediately rushed to hospital, where the 27 year old was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia. This progressed into a cardiac arrest just a few days later, which ultimately led to Izquierdo’s untimely death. He leaves his wife and two children behind - the youngest of which is less than a month old.

During his professional career, Izquierdo played as a centre back - he featured for clubs such as Cerro, Montevideo Wanderers and Atletico San Luis during his six years in senior team football.

Nacional, Izquierdo’s team at the time of his death, issued a statement upon news of his passing, which reads: “It is with deepest pain and shock in our hearts that Club Nacional de Football announces the passing of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo. We express our sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. All of Nacional is mourning his irreparable loss. RIP. Juan, you will be with us forever.”