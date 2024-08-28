Will Mark Travers go to Crystal Palace or Luton? | AFP via Getty Images

Crystal Palace are looking to beat Luton Town to the punch regarding the transfer of a Premier League goalkeeper.

The summer transfer window is just two days away from its conclusion. Any teams in the Premier League who have not yet finalised their business will be sweating - what is happening in the rumour mill today?

Crystal Palace and Luton Town have a mutual transfer target who plays for AFC Bournemouth, as the two clubs look to square off for his signature - meanwhile, a controversial pundit has made a bold claim regarding the contract situation of a highly rated Everton star.

Crystal Palace aiming to ‘hijack’ Luton’s efforts to sign Mark Travers

Luton Town have been linked with a move for Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, but they are not the only ones in the race. Recently, Crystal Palace have thrown their hat into the ring in an effort to hijack a transfer deal for the Republic of Ireland international.

This is according to a recent report from Football Insider. Bournemouth are keen to sell Travers for the good of his career - he is unlikely to get much time in the first team after the arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on loan.

Chris Sutton sympathises with Sean Dyche amid Dominic Calvert-Lewin contract situation

Everton are on the horns of a major dilemma once again. Their key striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, is out of contract at the end of the season - however, Chris Sutton believes that the Toffees should not ‘be in a hurry’ to sell him due to his importance to the squad.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton said: “It’s a nightmare situation, that, for Sean Dyche. In many respects, it does feel like Calvert-Lewin and Everton has run its course, but I wouldn’t be in a hurry to get him out of the door if I was Sean Dyche because we know that he is an extremely capable player.”