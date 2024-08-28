Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chelsea and Man United could shock the Premier League with a swap deal for two England internationals.

Multiple sources are reporting that the two players - who have somewhat become outcasts at their current clubs - could head in opposite directions before the end of the transfer window on Friday (August 30).

Raheem Sterling has been forced to train away from the first-team at Chelsea. The England winger has fallen immediately out of favour with new manager Enzo Maresca, and among the likes of Ben Chilwell and Armando Broja is a victim of the immense squad bloat at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Man United’s Jadon Sancho spent the second half of last season out on loan at Borussia Dortmund, after a falling-out with manager Eric ten Hag. The pair have claimed to bury the hatchet but Sancho has not played a single minute of Premier League football so far this season, and has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils - particularly to Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Raheem Sterling has been exiled from the Chelsea squad. | Getty Images

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the two players may simply swap clubs. Writing in his Caught Offside column, he said: “Many of you have been asking me about the situation with Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling, so let’s start with this story. Firstly, the news that Sancho could leave Manchester United is not really new, it’s something we’ve been saying for weeks, and the situation hasn’t really changed much since yesterday.

“[Chelsea] consider Sancho an opportunity, and if Man United want to take one player in the deal, such as Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell or any other player who could leave Chelsea, then they would be more than happy to do the deal. Chelsea’s position is that they would be more than happy to sign Sancho, but it has to also mean United taking one of the players they don’t want in the squad.

“To summarise, Sancho is wanted by both Chelsea and Juventus – both clubs are working on the deal but with different perspectives. Chelsea will only consider the Sancho deal with a swap including one of their players who are not part of the project, like Raheem Sterling.”