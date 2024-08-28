Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chelsea are looking to sign yet another player while long-running talks for a Serie A striker continue.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, the Blues have been trying to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen all summer - and talks will be taking place this week. But, manager Enzo Maresca has also turned his attention towards Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney.

However, the Blues will face fierce competition for his services, with Toney also linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ahli are reportedly close to signing the 28-year-old, while Chelsea may need to conduct other business in order to free up funds for him. Ironically, the Saudi club is also interested in Osimhen, so it could be a case of one player goes there, while the other moves to Stamford Bridge.

Ivan Toney is now top of Chelsea’s shopping list. | Warren Little/Getty Images

Posting on X, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Direct talks between Chelsea and Victor Osimhen’s camp to continue on Wednesday. Al-Ahli proposal remains valid on table but will only be activated if Chelsea can’t agree on terms with Osimhen.”

Maresca has revealed to the media that around 20 players have been exiled from first-team training at Cobham, with many of those looking for a way out of Chelsea. Among those are winger Raheem Sterling and defender Ben Chilwell.

Including the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka - who have also been frozen out - there is well over £200m worth of signings that could be going down the drain, with Chelsea unlikely to recuperate the amount they spent on these players.