Arsenal are set to miss out on one of their transfer targets to a club in the Saudi Pro League.

With just three days remaining in the summer transfer window, Arsenal will need to step up a gear if they want make sure all their transfer business is successfully concluded. What is happening at the Emirates Stadium today?

Ivan Toney ‘wants’ Saudi Arabia transfer move

Over the last several months, Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been the subject of interest from multiple top clubs in the Premier League - with Arsenal being among them. However, they are set to face disappointment, as the England international ‘wants’ a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli.

This is according to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT. He has agreed terms with the club on a contract basis - he will move to Al-Ahli from Brentford for a fee in the region of £50 million if the transfer is completed before the deadline.

Former Arsenal player Cedric Soares targeted by clubs in The Netherlands

Ex-Arsenal right back Cedric Soares could be on the cusp of yet another transfer move, according to a report from the Evening Standard. The 34-cap Portuguese international, who is currently a free agent after his release at the end of last season, has attracted interest from the likes of Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord.

They are not the only clubs in the race - Brazilian Serie A outfits Flamengo and Botafogo have also been credited with having an interest in the 32-year-old. During the four years that Cedric spent at Arsenal, he made 39 Premier League appearances for the club, scoring two goals along the way. Previously, he has featured for teams such as Southampton, Sporting CP and Inter Milan.