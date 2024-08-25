Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers have confirmed midfielder Matt O’Riley is undergoing a medical with Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion and should complete a move to the Amex Stadium in ‘the next couple of days’.

The Denmark international has become a key part of the Hoops setup since he completed a £1m move to the Scottish giants during the January transfer window in 2022. After helping Celtic to the Premiership title during his first two seasons in Glasgow, O’Riley has attracted interest from several clubs in the Premier League and across Europe in recent months.

However, it is Brighton that has stolen a march on several other suitors after they negotiated a record deal for a sale from a Scottish club believed to be worth over £28m and take a big step closer towards landing the former MK Dons star. Rodgers described the midfielder as ‘absolutely magnificent’ - but stressed he is determined to ‘push on’ from his impending departure.

He told Sky Sports: "He'll be down in Brighton completing his medical. That move should be done over the course of the next couple of days. He has been absolutely magnificent in this last year. He gave everything to the team and the club. Right up to his very last day he was out doing extra work. That shows the mentality he has. So, I'm pleased for Matt in terms that he gets a move to the Premier League - and for us, we push on. That's the model of the club."

Villa handed transfer warning by former star

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has admitted he is ‘a little bit worried’ about the club’s lack of options in wide areas. After the departure of Moussa Diaby in a £50.5m deal to Saudi club Al-Ittihad, Villa boss Unai Emery opted to secure the return of former Villa youngster Jaden Philogene after he enjoyed a promising spell with Championship club Hull City.

With just under a week remaining in the summer transfer window, Villa are believed to have an interest in Chelsea star Raheem Sterling and are said to be keen to keep their options in wide areas before the close of business at 11pm on Friday. Hendrie stressed his old club need to add another winger to their squad this week and revealed his concerns ‘the balance isn’t quite there’ when it comes to Emery’s options in wide areas.

Unai Emery has hinted at upcoming Aston Villa transfer activity. | AFP via Getty Images

He told Sky Sports: “Doing the prep for this game, I looked at the fixtures and thought 'The next five are winnable games'. Listen, I think Villa will be really good this season and those next fixtures look appetising for sure. They have to bounce back after today, but there were lots of positives. I think so (more signings are needed). I’m a little bit worried that the onus is on Leon Bailey in those wide areas. Diaby left the football club and I feel like he needs another option. Sometimes I think the balance isn’t quite there. Whether it’s a Raheem Sterling, we’ll never know."