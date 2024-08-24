Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An awkward clip of Jermaine Jenas has resurfaced online - just days after he was sacked from the BBC.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, ex-footballer Jenas, 41, has been removed from the BBC’s presenting line-ups on The One Show and Match Of The Day, amid claims that he sent inappropriate messages to two female colleagues.

Now, a clip of the former Tottenham star on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show has reared it’s head - which concluded with a producer from The One Show saying that she was sending a topless photo of him to HR. The clip shows Jenas looking uncomfortable as comedian Michael McIntyre takes his phone during a segment on the BBC show. Michael selects a topless picture of Jenas and asks the audience if he should send it to all of his contacts.

The audience votes in favor, while Jenas, laughing nervously, watches alongside his wife Ellie, who is beside him. McIntyre then said: “Everyone you know is going to receive that photo. When you look at that, who are you most worried about it going to?” Jenas replied: “Ellie’s mum.”

Jermaine Jenas' topless photo was sent to everyone in his phone contacts when he appeared on Michael McIntyre's Big Show. | BBC

But later in the show, the comedia revealed that a producer from The One Show had responded to the photo. She said: “Well she's just said, I'm sending this to HR,” prompting laughter from Jenas, his wife and the audience.

This incident comes after Jenas was dismissed from the BBC while live on air at TalkSport. He was co-hosting a three-hour drive-time show with fellow former player Jermaine Pennant on Thursday when the news of his sacking broke.

A TalkSport spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a breaking news story involving Jermaine Jenas as he went on air for a one-off presenting slot on TalkSport Drive.

“We made a decision - with Jermaine - that he should continue to present the show. Given the array of serious allegations being reported as the story continues to evolve, it’s for Jermaine as a private individual to address them in the way he chooses.

“There are no plans for Jermaine to broadcast as a presenter on TalkSport in the immediate future.”