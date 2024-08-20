Asmir Begovic is set for an Everton return. | Getty Images

Everton could snap up a former Chelsea player in the next few days.

The first game week of the 2024/25 Premier League season is now in the books. It was a period of celebration for fans of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool - meanwhile, fans of Chelsea, West Ham United and Southampton will be looking to put it behind them.

Everton could soon sign a player who has featured for Chelsea in the past - meanwhile, a Celtic ace has received a transfer bid from Brighton and Hove Albion. He has interest in joining the club, but will only do so if the two clubs can reach an agreement on his transfer fee.

Everton to re-sign Asmir Begovic

Former Chelsea and AC Milan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic could be set for an Everton return after he left the club in 2023 - the two parties have agreed a deal and the Bosnian international may make the jump to Goodison Park in the next couple of days.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from journalist Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Everton have agreed deal to sign Asmir Begović as new goalkeeper. One year deal until June 2025, medical this week likely to be in the next 24/48h. Begović, back to EFC.”

Matt O’Riley informs Celtic bosses that he ‘wants’ to join Brighton

A star player at Celtic, Matt O’Riley, could leave the Scottish Premiership for the Premier League in the coming weeks. According to a report from Football Insider, the Danish international has informed the club that he is interested in making the jump to Brighton ‘if a deal can be agreed’.

The Seagulls have put forth a bid of £25 million for O’Riley, though it remains unclear if the Celts will accept this. They have rejected five different transfer bids from Atalanta this summer - the last of which came to an amount of £21.5 million.