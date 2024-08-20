Bids for Arsenal goalkeeper rejected as Mikel Arteta insists "he is our player"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aaron Ramsdale is staring down the barrel of another season on Arsenal’s bench after having multiple bids rejected.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who has previously played for Sheffield United and Bournemouth, arrived at Arsenal in 2021 and was the first-choice keeper during his first season. But since the Gunners signed David Raya, Ramsdale has struggled to make a claim to the starting XI, and over the summer has been linked with a move away from the Emirates.

But Arsenal have thrown back every bid that has been submitted for Ramsdale, and he has since made his frustrations clear.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the club. | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to TalkSport before the Euros, Ramsdale said: “No footballer wants to not play - I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again. It was tough, it was tough.

“But I have my release now, I’m now here, I’ve got the greatest honour, the greatest badge on my chest, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if I play a minute or no minutes, it will be the pinnacle for me, the best day ever.”

Last week, Arsenal rejected an offer from Dutch side Ajax - who offered to take the English goalkeeper on loan. According to the Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keen to take Ramsdale on loan, and have even offered to cover the majority of his wages.

However, if Ramsdale were to leave Arsenal it appears the club would prefer to instead sell him outright and take the profit - which could be used to sweeten their deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.