Aaron Ramsdale could leave Arsenal in the summer. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are said to be considering letting one of their players leave the club on loan.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Euro 2024 having concluded, it is time to turn your attention back to club football. Arsenal are looking to do plenty of business in the summer transfer window - here’s a look at all the biggest rumours from around the Emirates Stadium today.

Reports claim the Gunners are looking to move on one of their home-grown talents and will push through a move away if necessary - meanwhile, another of Arsenal’s players could leave the club on loan after he has failed to attract any potential suitors looking to bring him on board on a permanent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal looking to ‘offload’ Reiss Nelson in the summer

Reiss Nelson’s time at Arsenal appears to be coming to an end. According to a report from journalist Graeme Bailey with HITC, Arsenal are looking to ‘force’ a move away for the player - even if it means leaving him out of the matchday squad.

Arsenal would require a fee of no less than £25 million for Nelson to depart the club this summer. Plenty of clubs have shown an interest, including Brighton, Crystal Palace and Brentford, though no team has submitted an official offer for the player as of yet.

Aaron Ramsdale could leave Arsenal on loan

Aaron Ramsdale has long been touted with a potential exit from Arsenal ever since David Raya took his place as the Gunners’ first choice goalkeeper at the beginning of the 2023/24 Premier League season. However, he has failed to attract potential suitors due to his price tag of £40 million - as such, he could leave the club on loan instead.

This is according to a report from HITC. Previously, Chelsea had been linked with a move for the former Sheffield United shot-stopper, though it is unclear if their interest persists - Southampton are also thought to be in the race for Ramsdale’s signature.