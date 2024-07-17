Manchester United target 'flying to UK to complete medical' after £52m deal agreed

Manchester United could soon announce the signing of Leny Yoro. | AFP via Getty Images

A Manchester United target could soon become an official signing.

Manchester United are in ‘pole position’ to complete a transfer deal that would see French defender Leny Yoro make the jump from Lille to Old Trafford in the coming days.

Reports from The Athletic suggest that the 18-year-old is on his way to Manchester to undergo a medical - when this has been completed, he can officially sign a deal with the Red Devils. The fee they will pay for him is thought to be in the region of £52 million.

They are not the only club who have been linked with a move for Yoro this summer - Real Madrid are thought to be interested in the player, as are bitter Premier League rivals Liverpool. As such, Erik ten Hag’s men are keen to get this deal over the line as soon as possible to prevent any club from hijacking it with a late offer.

While Madrid are believed to be Yoro’s preferred destination, Los Blancos have yet to meet Lille’s valuation of the player. Furthermore, Yoro has allegedly ‘warmed’ to the idea of joining United. Despite this, his head could still be turned if Madrid put forth a larger bid for the player. However, the Champions League holders had been holding it out for Yoro to stay with Lille for another 12 months, and then make their move once his contract expired.

Last season, Yoro made 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals along the way. 32 of these appearances came in Ligue 1, as did two of the goals.

His performances led Lille to an impressive fourth placed finish in the top tier of French football - only Stade Brestois, AS Monaco and PSG finished above them. Additionally, he was also named in the UNFP Ligue 1 team of the year for the 2023/24 season.

While he has yet to win a cap for France’s senior team, he has played on several occasions for their youth ranks. He currently plays for Les Bleus’ U21s team, for whom he has made four appearances thus far.