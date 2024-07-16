Kyle Walker-Peters warms up for Southampton. | Picture by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Chelsea have joined the race to sign a Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa target.

The dust has finally settled following the conclusion of Euro 2024. Defeat in the final is never easy to take and if you’re looking for a distraction, here are all the biggest Premier League transfer rumours from today.

West Ham United are thought to be ‘closing in’ on a deal for a Southampton star - meanwhile, Chelsea have joined the race to sign a player who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and West Ham.

West Ham United ‘close in’ on deal to sign Kyle Walker-Peters

West Ham United are thought to be ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Southampton academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters, according to a recent report from Football Insider. Following the departure of Ben Johnson, the Hammers need a new right-back and they seem to have settled on Walker-Peters. Being English, he will also make a contribution towards West Ham’s home-grown Premier League quota.

Currently, the two parties are in ‘advanced talks’ though no official agreement has been reached at this point. It is unknown how much the Irons are willing to spend on the 27-year-old - furthermore, it is also unclear how much Southampton will want for him.

Chelsea ‘join race’ to sign Mario Hermoso

Chelsea have joined the ‘race’ to sign Mario Hermoso on a free transfer, according to a report from Radio Punto Nuovo [via Planet Sport]. Several other Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the player, including West Ham, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Villa, in particular, have been linked with Hermoso’s signature for the longest time out of the four clubs. As such, they will probably mount the strongest resistance - especially so when they can offer him Champions League football next season. The other three clubs cannot - though Chelsea may be able to pay him considerably more than Unai Emery’s men.