Justin Cornejo has died after a fall | NW

An Ecuadorian footballer has died at the age of 20.

Juston Cornejo, an Ecuadorian goalkeeper who played for Barcelona SC in his native country, has died at the age of 20 after he hit his head following a fall.

The fall allegedly took place while he was having a shower - he suffered a serious head injury as a result. Reports in Ecuador claim that he ultimately died due to ‘brain death’.

He had been hospitalised on Monday evening, with his club announcing that he was in a ‘critical’ condition on Tuesday morning. His death was then confirmed on Wednesday morning. He had been a third-choice goalkeeper for Barcelona SC, but never made a senior team appearance in the league for them. Currently, Ídolo del Ecuador play in the Ecuadorian Serie A.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) were at the heart of controversy following Cornejo’s death. Barcelona SC requested a postponement of their game against Bragantino tonight - however, their request was rejected - a decision that was met with widespread condemnation on social media.

Dylan Luque, a teammate of Cornejo’s, wrote a message of tribute following his death. It reads: “It hurts us to say goodbye but we find comfort in the wonderful moments we shared with you, you were and always will be an excellent person, friend and more than a friend, a brother.

“I say goodbye to you with love, waiting for the day we meet again. Today heaven gains a star and although we will miss you here on earth, we know that you will be watching over us from above. Rest in peace, little brother.”

A statement from the Ecuador Football Federation (FEF) reads: “The Ecuador Football Federation laments the death of Justin Orlando Cornejo Mendoza, goalkeeper of Barcelona Sporting Club. Our heartfelt condolences to his distinguished family, friends and members of his club. Rest in peace.”