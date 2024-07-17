QPR star Ilias Chair handed punishment as Belgian assault case comes to a close

QPR's Ilias Chair | Getty Images

The Championship player had previously been sentenced to a year in prison by a Belgian court.

Queens Park Rangers star Ilias Chair has had a Belgian prison sentence reduced after an appeal, it has emerged today.

In February, the 26-year-old had been sentenced to a year in prison having been convicted of assault for breaking a lorry driver's skull with a rock. Chair will now serve 150 hours of community service and pay a fine of €1,600 instead.

That's according to talkSPORT, with the outlet reporting that Chair's criminal conviction had now been deemed a 'misdemeanour' following a deal with prosecutors. QPR have confirmed that it will look at taking its own 'disciplinary procedures' against the player now that the case had come to a close.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Championship outfit said: The club takes note of the decision by the Belgian judiciary concerning our player, Ilias Chair. Queens Park Rangers Football Club expects its staff and players to conduct themselves in an exemplary fashion at all times.

"The club will now carry out its own disciplinary procedures, which will include reminding the player of his responsibilities at all times."

When Chair had first been convicted earlier this year, QPR stood by the player and told supporters that they were in 'regular contact' with the winger's legal team. The London outfit added that it would not make any further comment until the legal proceeding had reached a conclusion.

The Morocco international continued to play for Marti Cifuentes' side as QPR endured a relegation battle in the Championship. Chair made 44 league appearances last season, picking up seven goals and eight assists for the club.

The forward moved to QPR from Belgian side Lierse in 2017 and has gone on to make 236 appearances for the club. He agreed a new four-and-a-half-year deal with the R's in 2021, which is set to expire in 2025.