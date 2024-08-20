Dave MacKinnon shared the news of his brother’s passing on X and fears that his death might have been the result of the West Nile virus. | @DavieMackinnon X

Dave MacKinnon took to X and said: “Thanks for all your kind thoughts, he was on holiday in Cyprus and may have been bitten by a mosquito carrying the West Nile Virus sweeping Europe. It resulted in encephalitis, and he was one of the small % who couldn;t fight it. A good man and a wonderful brother.”

Fans were quick to share their condolences with Dave MacKinnon and one said: “So very sorry to hear of your loss Davie- sending you and your family my sincerest condolences as our thoughts are with you at this time.”

Dave MacKinnon also took to X and said: “Had a spontaneous day in the toon of Glasgow today with my wonderful wife, after a requirement to be founded following the tragic death of my young brother Alan. The talented young pipers were a start, then a magnificent meal at the Ivy to his memory. Life is precious enjoy. “

On 16 July 2024, NHS Scotland posted on their Fit For Travel Website, which advises travellers how to stay safe abroad that “The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reports transmission of West Nile virus (WNV) in three European countries.

“From the beginning of 2024 to 10 July 2024, a total of three cases have been reported from Italy (Modena, 1 case), Greece (Larissa 1 case) and Span (Seville, 1 case).

“West Nile is spread by mosquito bites and can cause a flu-like illness and sometimes, severe disease.”

The website advises travellers to seek medical advice if they suddenly develop an onset of flu-like symptoms with a high temperature following travel to a high risk area and also to practise mosquito bite avoidance at all times. There is no vaccine against WNV.

Former footballer Dave MacKinnon started his career at Arsenal and went on to play for the likes of Rangers and Dundee.