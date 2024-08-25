Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has shared a heartbreaking health update - and is now too unwell to visit the lake he cherishes so much.

In a new documentary about his life, Eriksson is shown spending a day at Lake Fryken, close to his home in Sweden, where he expresses a deep sense of peace. Reflecting on the location, he said: “I always thought it’s a great place to sleep. The ashes could be thrown into the water here.”

Unfortunately, the 76-year-old's health has worsened in recent weeks, leaving him without the strength to return to the lake. The next time he visits, it may be when his ashes are scattered there. His close friend and lawyer, Anders Runebjer, said: “I’ve seen Sven and how do I feel? I feel sad but I am happy to have known Sven and know that I can still see him. This is my reaction. He is such a tremendous person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Lake Fryken is beautiful. It is 90km long from south to north and it is a beautiful landscape. You can see that in the pictures. You can definitely fish in that lake too. But sadly his condition does not allow Sven to do that any more. It is a hard time for him.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. | AFP via Getty Images

The documentary, released on Friday, showed how Eriksson discovered he had pancreatic cancer after suffering five strokes at home. Initially, he received treatment that extended his life, but his time is now running out. In the documentary he said: “Life is not 100 per cent. I’ve had injections for many months, now they [doctors] change to taking pills.”

When asked about his battle with cancer, Anders added: “He is very brave. He really is.”

Though Anders declined to provide further details about Eriksson’s condition, it's known that he was too ill to fly to London last week when his daughter, Lina, revealed that he was “deteriorating quite quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eriksson's career was a whirlwind after he transitioned from playing football in Sweden to managing teams. He managed England from 2001 to 2006 and also coached teams in Mexico, Ivory Coast, the Philippines, as well as club teams in Italy, China, and Sweden.

Since his illness, Eriksson has spent most of his time at home in Sunne, Sweden, reconnecting with his family.

The ex-England boss is now spending his final days with loved ones, indulging in one of his enduring passions - watching football. Anders, who lives nearby and appears in the documentary, has frequently met with Eriksson for chats over coffee and cookies, and they have spoken regularly on the phone over the past year.

Knowing that his time was limited, Eriksson recorded a poignant farewell to fans and viewers in the film’s final scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his life, Eriksson said: “I had a good life. I think we are all scared of the day when we die, but life is about death as well. You have to learn to accept it for what it is. Hopefully at the end people will say yeah he was a good man, but everyone will not say that.

“I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do. Don’t be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it’s been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it. Bye.”