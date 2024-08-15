Terminally ill Sven Goran Eriksson opens up about his past affairs in new Amazon Prime documentary (Photo: Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former England manager talks about his previous lovers in new documentary ‘Sven’ on Prime Video

Sven Goran Eriksson has opened up about his past affairs during his time as the England football manager in the noughties. The Swedish manager, 76, revealed in January he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

According to Mail Online Sven opened up in the new documentary about his life, Sven said: “I was stupid but I think I didn't do anything criminal.” He added: “sex is one of the good things in life for all of us”.

The former manager dated Italian lawyer Nancy Dell'Olio from 1998 but in 2002, began an affair with television presenter Ulrika Jonsson. Sven went back to his relationship with Nancy.

Two years later in 2004 Seven had an affair with FA secretary Faria Alam. Nancy Dell'Olio also spoke to Amazon Prime and revealed how she almost left him over his affair with Ulrika - but her lawyer advised her not to.

Sven Goran Eriksson was the first foreign coach to manage the England football team from 2001 to 2006. He led the team to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2002 and 2006.

The new documentary ‘Sven’ is available to watch from August 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

