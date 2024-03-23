Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After admitting one of his final wishes after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer, former England manager Sven Goran-Erikkson is set to get his wish later today - becoming the manager of Liverpool Legends against Ajax Amsterdam.

The revelation of Goran-Eriksson wishing he had managed Liverpool came during a candid interview after announcing his cancer diagnosis in January, noting that the team was one of his father’s favourite teams. This prompted an outpouring of support from football fans wishing to see the manager fulfil his dream, which even outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested could be something they can accomplish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though perhaps not at the same level as managing Liverpool in competitive matches, it’s still a fairytale ending many had hoped the Swedish-born manager, who famously led England to a 5-1 victory over rivals Germany in 2001 as part of the 2002 World Cup qualifiers.

But it brings Goran-Eriksson back to work with those whom he managed during his tenure as England manager, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard set to play in today’s game alongside Fernando Torres, Martin Škrtel and Jerzy Dudek. With the game also taking place at Anfield, it’s a chance for Goran-Erikkson to also lead a Liverpool team onto the pitch at the hallowed football ground.

Has Sven Goran-Erikkson ever managed a club against Ajax during his career?

Portrait of Sampdoria Coach Sven Goran Eriksson during the Alan Smith Testimonial match against Arsenal at the Highbury Stadium in London. (Credit: Mark Thompson/Allsport)

Surprisingly, despite his career taking teams such as Benfica, Sampdoria, Roma and Lazio into European competitions, he has not managed any of those clubs against Ajax Amster in European competition. This includes Sampdoria’s successful run during the 1994-1995 UEFA Cup Winners Cup competition, where the Italian club were knocked out by penalties against Arsenal in the semi-final.

How can I watch Sven Goran-Erikkson manage Liverpool Legends against Ajax on TV or online?