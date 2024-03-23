Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Norwich City striker Ashley Barnes has been disqualified from attending horse racing in the UK after failing to cooperate with an investigation. The former Premier League striker has been placed on the British Horseracing Association's disqualified persons list and will not be able to attend a race during his ban.

Barnes is a registered owner, and hurdler Manor Park was successful on his behalf at Newton Abbot in June 2021. According to the Racing Post, the Norwich frontman has been banned after failing to cooperate with the Hillsin running and riding affair. The scandal came about after six-year-old Hillsin finished third under jockey Dylan Kitts, who went from 11-1 to 2-1 favourite.

Under the suspicions, Kitts has not ridden since, and he was also added to the BHA's banned persons list. That decision was also reached due to a lack of cooperation into the investigation. Barnes has no connection to the horse, but the Racing Post claim the BHA are seeking phone records between the striker and father-in-law John Higgins.

The horse itself was banned from racing for 40 days, while trainer Chris Honour moved the horse out of his yard. Owner Alan Clegg has maintained that there has been no wrongdoing. A BHA spokesperson has said: "The BHA can confirm that the Ashley Barnes listed as an excluded person on our website is the professional footballer Ashley Barnes.