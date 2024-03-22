Rishi Sunak backs Nottingham Forest's health initiative alongside Evangelos Marinakis

Rishi Sunak and Evangelos Marinakis

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak teamed up with Nottingham Forest to launch 'A New Vision For Sport' in Nottinghamshire. The City Ground event marked the beginning of a bold plan to get Nottinghamshire moving.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis hosted the event with the initiative promising every resident, young and old, access to regular exercise, aiming for a healthier, more active Nottinghamshire.

Sunak praised the partnership for taking a stand on health by joining Forest's first team and local schoolkids for a kick-about on the pitch.

“I think Nottingham Forest and E.ON’s initiative to get everyone in Nottinghamshire, regardless of their age, out playing sport for an hour a week is a fantastic campaign and it’s a real example of the good that a club really grounded in its community can do. Nottinghamshire will be a happier and healthier place because of this initiative.

“Indeed bringing together all the sports clubs in Nottinghamshire to not just promote sport but to provide a pathway into professional sport for children who have got the talent and dedication is also a great idea. And one that may just quicken Nottingham Forest’s return to being a European footballing powerhouse once again. This initiative has my absolute, full support.” Marinakis, who has invested millions in Nottingham since taking over Forest in 2017, pledged whatever it takes to succeed and sees the new initiative as a game-changer for local health and sport.

“This initiative to ensure every child and adult in the region has access to at least an hour of exercise each week is so important, and we will put all our energy and efforts into making sure this is possible.

"Whatever is needed in order to make this project a success, whatever investment is required, I am personally committed to do so for this region. I am particularly proud that we can contribute to a project which can change the futures of our children and everyone in this region.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his support and all those who will contribute towards making this project a success.”

The initiative, powered by E.ON's seed funding, plans to unite sports clubs across Nottinghamshire, aiming to inspire and enable access to sport for all. Sunak hailed the project as a model of community sport, dreaming big of Nottinghamshire's rise as a sporting powerhouse.