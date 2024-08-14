Could Chelsea sign Victor Osimhen? | Getty Images

One of the world’s leading strikers is said to be keen to make the jump to Chelsea.

There are now 16 days remaining in the summer transfer window. Time is running out for clubs in the Premier League after a decidedly pedestrian window - nevertheless, recruitment teams across the country are working tirelessly to get deals over the line.

A highly rated striker is being pushed to move to Chelsea by a former Blues fan favourite - meanwhile, a deal that would have seen a Newcastle winger move to the MLS has fallen through.

Victor Osimhen pushed towards Chelsea

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is one of the most coveted footballers in the world at the moment. Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel now claims he’s been doing his bit to steer the in-demand striker towards a sensational summer move to Stamford Bridge.

In an interview featured on Goal, Mikel said: "We want somebody who can finish, score goals, the tap-ins. Someone like Erling Haaland. That’s something Victor Osimhen will bring to Chelsea. I hope that Chelsea fans will finally see him come to the club. I’ll make sure I send him those texts messages and calls, making sure Chelsea is his top priority!”

Miguel Almiron’s move from Newcastle United to Charlotte FC falls through

Miguel Almiron has become something of a peripheral figure at Newcastle, following his excellent 2022/23 season. He has failed to recapture his excellent form from that campaign - as such, the Toon are willing to let him go.

However, he will not be moving to Charlotte in the MLS - according to a report on X (formerly Twitter) from journalist Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle’s ‘request’ for Almiron was deemed ‘too high’ by the American club.

In his post, Romano wrote: “Charlotte FC leave the negotiations for Miguel Almirón, deal collapsed and now OFF. Despite initial agreement on contract terms, no agreement between clubs as Newcastle request was too high for Charlotte FC.”