England and Man City footballer John Stones has been in a relationship with beauty entrepreneur Olivia since 2019 and he popped the question on a romantic trip away.

John Stones is an engaged man as his now fiancée Olivia Naylor has posted a photograph of herself in front of a backdrop that read: Engaged AF, it also said: “Love is sweet.” Olivi Naylor said: "Mrs Stones To Be,” followed by an engagement ring emoji.

Olivia Naylor also shared photographs of a cake with the words, ‘love is sweet’ on it and flowers and strawberries dipped in white chocolate. Following her announcement, she has been inundated with congratulations.from the likes of Aine May Kenndy who is the girlfriend of Connor Gallagher. Aine May said: “Congratulations Olivia.”

John Stones is engaged to Olivia Naylor: Who is his ex Millie Savage? | Getty Images

Olviia Naylor is the CEO and Director of beauty company Olivia Naylor Clinic that offers permanent make-up, and eyebrow treatments. She is also the owner of Moosh, a baby and children’s clothing shop that has 14.3K followers on Instagram.

John Stones and Olivia Naylor welcomed a baby boy together in January 2023, Olivia is also believed to have a son from a previous relationship.

John Stones also has a daughter with ex girlfriend Millie Savage. The pair met at school and reportedly started dating when Millie was just 12 years old. The Sun reported that in 2018, “Stones broke the relationship days after Christmas. He reportedly told Millie: "It's over. I want more freedom." The football star then moved out of their £6,000-a-month apartment in Manchester which he lived in with Millie and their daughter.”

John Stones has yet to comment on his social media about his engagement to Olivia. He reportedly lives with Olivia in a five bed property in Knutsford, Cheshire and is said to earn £250,000 a week.