Jadon Sancho left out of Manchester United squad once again as Eric ten Hag provides update
The English winger had reportedly patched things up with Red Devils manager Eric ten Hag after their falling out last season, and was re-integrated into the first team side during pre-season. But with Brighton travelling up to play Manchester United in the Premier League today, Sancho was not listed in the squad.
It is the second consecutive time Sancho has not featured for Man United in the Premier League this season, prompting questions about whether things are as rosy between him and ten Hag as the media first presumed. Sancho did play in the Community Shield against rivals Manchester City.
The attacker has been linked to a move with PSG throughout the summer, with rumours also linking him to Serie A giants Juventus.
Speaking to TNT Sports before kick-off, ten Hag said: “He is here but we had some issues.
“I had a choice to make. He has to compete for his position. We need in the squad every position double because it's going to be a long season.”
Against Brighton, Manchester United line up with Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford on the wings, with Bruno Fernandes playing in a false nine position instead of having a striker on the pitch.
