Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jadon Sancho did not make the journey to Old Trafford today after once again being left out of the Manchester United squad.

The English winger had reportedly patched things up with Red Devils manager Eric ten Hag after their falling out last season, and was re-integrated into the first team side during pre-season. But with Brighton travelling up to play Manchester United in the Premier League today, Sancho was not listed in the squad.

It is the second consecutive time Sancho has not featured for Man United in the Premier League this season, prompting questions about whether things are as rosy between him and ten Hag as the media first presumed. Sancho did play in the Community Shield against rivals Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jadon Sancho is yet to feature in the Premier League this season. | AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacker has been linked to a move with PSG throughout the summer, with rumours also linking him to Serie A giants Juventus.

Speaking to TNT Sports before kick-off, ten Hag said: “He is here but we had some issues.

“I had a choice to make. He has to compete for his position. We need in the squad every position double because it's going to be a long season.”

Against Brighton, Manchester United line up with Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford on the wings, with Bruno Fernandes playing in a false nine position instead of having a striker on the pitch.