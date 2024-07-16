Erik ten Hag makes Jadon Sancho statement as Fulham 'keen' on Manchester United ace

Jadon Sancho could return to the Manchester United squad. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Erik ten Hag has made a statement on the future of Jadon Sancho.

With Euro 2024 now in the books, it is time to move forward. The wounds from England’s defeat on Sunday evening are still fresh, but nevertheless, here are all the Premier League transfer rumours from today.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has made a statement on the future of Jadon Sancho at the club - in the meantime, Fulham are looking to sign a Red Devils midfielder after one of their key players left the club to join Bayern Munich.

Erik ten Hag makes statement on future of Jadon Sancho

Previously, Jadon Sancho’s time at Manchester United looked to be coming to an end. Now, this may not be the case, following a statement from Ten Hag in a recent interview.

Ten Hag said that United ‘need good players’ and that Sancho ‘is a good player’. Additionally, he has also said that the two parties have ‘drawn a line’ under the public spat from last campaign. This would indicate that he is ready to re-integrate him into the matchday squad, though this still remains to be seen.

Speaking in a press conference, Ten Hag said: “As we said, we've drawn the line. Manchester United needs good players and Jadon is a good player. We have drawn that line and we move on.”

Fulham ‘still keen’ on Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay

Fulham had previously been linked with a move for United’s Scott McTominay - now, following the recent sale of star player Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich, they have re-ignited their interest in the player.

This is according to a report from Sky Sports journalists Lyall Thomas and Dharmesh Sheth. Last season, McTominay scored seven goals and notched up a single assist over the course of 32 Premier League appearances. He is not a like-for-like replacement - McTominay does better in more advanced roles, while Palhinha is a defensive midfielder.