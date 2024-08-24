Getty Images

Winger Jadon Sancho was not involved in the Man Utd squad last weekend - here’s how much Manchester United value him at as Juventus 'step up' talks.

Manchester United are open to the permanent sale of Jadon Sancho but reports suggest no one has come close to their £40million valuation.

Juventus are the latest team to express an interest in Sancho, with Sky Sports reporting earlier this week that they were ‘exploring the conditions’ of a deal and discussing personal terms with the winger. They are one of multiple European sides to shortlist the winger as a potential option but, as of yet, a move away from Old Trafford is not imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United have been open to letting Sancho go all summer and so the only stumbling block surrounds their demands, with The Athletic claiming no prospective suitors have shown a ‘willingness’ to match their £40m valuation. They add that Juventus have ‘stepped up communication’ in recent days and Turin is the most likely destination for the out-of-favour wide man before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Juventus were briefly interested in Sancho in January, but then-manager Max Allegri did not see the winger fitting into his set up. Allegri has since been replaced by the impressive Thiago Motta, however, and the Serie A giants are in the market for wide reinforcements with eyes on Sancho once again.

Whether Juventus can reach an agreement with United remains to be seen, but those in charge at Old Trafford are keen to recoup a large portion of the £73m they spent on Sancho back in 2021. The Athletic add that while another loan move cannot be ruled out at this point, it will only be considered if it benefits them from profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) standpoint.

Any such deal would need to include a significant loan fee plus an obligation to buy, and United are thought to prefer keeping Sancho, rather than sanctioning his exit without benefit to them. But that could present an issue with the winger some way down the pecking order out wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sancho was not in the matchday squad for United’s opening-day 1-0 win over Fulham last week, with Erik ten Hag preferring Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Marcus Rashford as his four wide options. The Reds boss mentioned an ear infection before admitting it was eventually a selection call.

"First of all we need squad depth, this season will be survival of the fittest, I can only put 20 players in the squad," Ten Hag said at the time. "Then Jadon in the week had an ear infection, he was not 100% fit. He could play but we made the choice, we preferred [to have] others on the bench. But that can change. It will change.

"We can't play everyone the same, you see today how important the subs are. Sometimes frustrating for the player, but it's about the team, the club, there will be more players in this position, we expect them to fight for the club."

United travel down to Brighton for their second game of the season on Saturday lunchtime and Sancho is expected to be absent again. He and the club have less than one week to conclude any business before the transfer window closes on Friday, August 30.