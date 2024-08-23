Could Jadon Sancho move to Juventus? | Getty Images

Juventus said to be are weighing up their options regarding a Manchester United attacking player.

With time running out in the transfer window, fans of Manchester United can be happy with the business they have conducted thus far. Is there still time for the Red Devils to make one more marquee signing before August 30?

Serie A giants Juventus are weighing up the possibility of launching a loan bid for one of United’s wingers - meanwhile, Paul Scholes has aimed criticism at Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

Juventus ‘considering’ loan move for Jadon Sancho

Juventus have had a long standing interest in Jadon Sancho this summer - while they failed to bring him on board on a permanent basis, the Old Lady could instead seek a loan deal for the former Borussia Dortmund ace.

This is according to a recent report from Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio. Sancho’s wage demands have proven to be an issue for Juventus in this transfer saga - by opting for a loan deal instead, they could find a way to bypass this particular obstacle.

Paul Scholes identifies ‘problem’ with Manchester United’s approach

Manchester United’s style of play under Erik ten Hag has been criticised by several pundits - now, United legend Paul Scholes thinks he has found the underlying issue. He believes United need to be more patient with their approach, rather than ‘constantly attacking’.

Speaking on The Overlap, Scholes mused: “The problem with United is that every time they have the ball, they are trying to attack, which isn’t a good thing. You sometimes need five minutes on the ball to help take the sting out of the game, but constantly attacking, results in end-to-end football.

“If you look at Manchester City and their midfield, they take the sting out of the play and kill opposition teams that way, but with United, there is so much chaos with players running everywhere.”